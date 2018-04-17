Liberia: AFELL Mediates Over 500 Cases

-Says its intervention has helped to reduce court dockets

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) said it has resolved 545 cases through mediation.

The Association's president Attorney Vivian D. Neal made the disclosure over the weekend in Bentol City, Montserrado County, at the start of a two-day retreat and mediation training of female lawyers, indicating that they achieved success in covering the period of 2016-2017.

According to Atty. Neal, based on the work members of AFELL have done over the years, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) jointly provided a grant to the Association, to undertake series of cases for women, children and indigents in need of legal redress.

"Our members are encouraged to come to the office to assist with some of the mediation and legal representations in court," Atty. Neal added.

Atty. Neal makes remark at the retreat

She added that through the European Union, AFELL is seeking speedy trial for pre-trial detainees, including women and youth, particularly in Nimba, Bong and Lofa counties.

AFELL is also spreading awareness on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in those counties.

Additionally, Atty. Neal said between January and September, 2017, statistics recorded a total of 892 SGBV cases.

Of that number, 506 are raped cases, while 475 included minors.

"The public look to us as one of the leading organizations in the fight to minimize this unwholesome practice or bring it to an end, because our practice behooves us to help find remedy to those problems," Neal said.

The Bentol City retreat intends to review and reassess AFELL's mandate so as to chart a new course in the future.

Liberia's former Chief Justice, Francis Johnson Morris challenged her colleagues not to be complacent, but to tap on the gains they have made over the years.

Jamel Liverpool and Cllr. Abla G. Williams presented papers on issues surrounding mediation.