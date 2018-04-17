Cameroon: Final, Decisive Term

Being the last and shortest of the three terms for the 2017/2018 academic year, the fate of most students will be decided at its close.

The third and final term of the educational calendar kicked off yesterday April 16, 2018 across the national territory. Schools and vocational training centers of both sub systems of educationa flung their gates and classrooms open for students.

Being the last and shortest of the three terms for the 2017/2018 academic year, the fate of most students will be decided at its close. Students will either be promoted to the next level or asked to repeat a class if average performance is rated poor.

The term is short, both for learners and pedagogists. General revision and final touches on pertinent topics is what is expected of teachers. Students on their part need to ask all necessary questions to sharpen their understanding of topics treated during the first and second terms.

It is generally referred to as the "revision term". Final year students in examination classes scheduled to sit for certification examinations organized by the General Certificate of Examination (GCE) and Baccalauréat have to use the term for revision purposes. Last adjustments and corrections need to be made under four weeks.

It is against this backdrop that the Minister of Basic Education, Youssouf Hadidja Alim visited some schools yesterday in Yaounde to encourage and boost the morals of students. Not only is the third term short, it is punctuated with several public holidays and other festive days. The distractions that these days bring will equally have a consequence on students who will allow themselves to be carried away by such moments.

Of course, the term opens with test sequence ahead of end-of-year exams, an attestation to its briefness. The first term which is usually the longest of the school year gives enough time for a bulk of the subject matter to be introduced. Second term gives room for catch-up while the last term which began yesterday will have little or nothing to be introduced, but for revision.

Performances during the previous two terms will therefore play a core role in deciding the final chance of students. Students are thus called upon to use these last term judiciously given its decisive nature.