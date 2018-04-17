Cameroon: MTN Elite One - Three Teams Dominate Away Phase

Day 14 matches of the national championship took place in stadiums across the country on Sunday April 15, 2018.

Three teams are dominating the away phase of the MTN Elite One championship for now. That is the result of the 14th playing day of the national championship that took place in stadiums across the country on Sunday April 15, 2018. They are Coton Sport of Garoua, UMS Loum and Fovu of Baham. The teams are leading the league table with 27 points each and are separated by goal difference.

A total of nine matches were played with 25 goals scored and one draw recorded. Coton Sport, the current league leaders, humbled Feutcheu FC 4-0 at the Bafoussam Omnisports Stadium. The away win puts Coton Sport on top of the league table. That was the best result for the team since the start of the season and the second victory for Coton Sport in the last five games.

At the CAF Football Training Centre in Mbakomo Yaounde, current champions, Eding Sport FC, lost to APEJES Academy 1-2. At the Limbe Centenary Stadium Bamboutos beat UMS Loum 2-1.

The victory was the first for Bamboutos and two draws and two defeats in five matches. At the Yaounde Military Stadium Dragon Yaounde beat Yafoot 41. Dragon now occupies the 13th position on the league table with 15 points. Dragon now has three wins and two defeats in the last five matches.

In all, 25 goals were scored with four home wins from teams like YOSA, Union Douala, Astres Douala and APEJES. Four teams won away from home. They are Coton Sport, Dragon, UMS, and Fovu. One game ended in a draw.

The match between Stade Renard and AS Fortuna ended in a 0-0 tie. AS Fortuna now records four draws and one defeat in the last five games while Stade Renade has two draws and two defeats with only one victory.

Some players also distinguished themselves during the 14th playing day in the likes of Marius Mouandilmaji of Coton Sport who increased his goal tally to ten this season while Junior Rostand Mbai scored the hat trick for Dragon bringing his goal tally to nine for this season. Meanwhile, three teams are in the relegation zone.

They are Colombe of Dja and Lobo 14 points, Yafoot 14 and Aigle Royal 10 points. The 15th playing day has been billed for Wednesday April 18, 2018.