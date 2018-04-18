17 April 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 30 Billion Concert - $2,000 Border Between the Haves and the Have Nots

Tagged:

Related Topics

Just a few days ago Twitter went ablaze with battle lines being drawn between the North and South of Samora (Machel Avenue), concerns rising over who should and should not attend 'Unplugged,'.

As if that was not enough, judgement day is finally upon us as Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure's upcoming all white party, will distinguish sheep from goats, elites from wannabes after setting a $2 000 entry fee for VVIP section against $20 for the rest of the auditorium.

The all white party, 'Ginimbi's trademark,' will be descending upon Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on the 21st of April, first time in Zimbabwe and to make it special, this time it will be graced by Nigerian superstar, Davido.

Though a distinguishing line may evoke bitterness, it is warming to note that, it is a two in one gig. Those who cannot afford to attend the all white party will still get an opportunity to meet their idol, Davido- though from a distant.

Meanwhile, speaking to 263Chat, Ginimbi said VVIP tickets, put on market last week have sold more that 50 percent.

"The 500 VVIP tickets we put on sale last week have already sold over 50 percent," said Kadungure.

The battle continues and North of Samora wins again, is it over for the South, its game on and who knows, maybe next time its the turn of the defeated to rise up and be counted.

Zimbabwe

Govt Fires All Striking Nurses

Government has, with immediate effect, fired all striking nurses after they refused to return to work even though the… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.