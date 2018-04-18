Nigeria: Davido Wins Best African Artist in Ghana

Davido who has now been given a new bragging right will now have a strong response for his critics and haters who always say he cannot sing.

When such topic is raised now he will just be like 'hey remember am the best African artiste' yet I don't know how to sing.

Davido won the award for African artiste of the year at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

He fought off competitions from some strong artistes mostly from Nigeria. He was up against Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Too Fan, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C.

In the award night other big awardees include Ebony Reigns and Sarkodie who swept home four awards each to their name.