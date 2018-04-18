Kenya: After Sacking 22 Nigerians, Kenya Airways Replaces Them With Sales Agent

Photo: Kenyan airways

Lagos — Kenya Airways has appointed Total Air Logistics Limited as general sales agent (GSA) to sell passenger tickets and cargo space in Nigeria.

This decision, according to the East African airline, is in line with the airline's strategy of rationalising its operations to increase efficiency and improve service delivery.

The appointment of a sole agent to sell its ticket was the fallout of the sack of 22 of its 26 Nigerian employees which is a subject of discord between the airline and the aviation union which kicked against the unilateral sack of the workers even as it alleged that the sack was to appoint a sole agent to handle its ticket sales.

Kenya Airways in an email message to our correspondent in Lagos yesterday said it was seeking operational efficiency for the benefit of the staff, shareholders and guests.

Group Managing Director and CEO at Kenya Airways, Sebastian Mikosz, in the statement said described Total Air Logistics Limited as a trusted partner with indepth airline industry expertise.

"Its proven experience in managing international airlines services in Nigeria will help design innovative market strategies to promote our products," he added.

Acting as Kenya Airways' GSA in Nigeria, Total Air Logistics Limited will fully represent the airline in theNigerian Market. Its mandate includes, marketing support, managing sales, consumer relations anddeliver f light support.

"Kenya Airways has been operating in the Nigerian market for the last 20 years and we remain committed to provide best-in-class services toour guests," the CEO said.

Kenya Airways operates 10 weekly flights to Lagos from Nairobi.