Nigeria: Stop De-Marketing Nigeria, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to "stop de-marketing Nigeria" because of his ‎re-election bid.

‎The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also urged Buhari to always tell the international community the true state of affairs in ‎Nigeria for help to come.

"Only yesterday (Monday) our dear nation was burdened with yet another integrity issue following claims by President Buhari before the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, that he is not preoccupied with the 2019 general election, when the world is already aware that he has since kicked off his campaign.

"All over the world, well-meaning leaders relegate their personal interests, accept responsibility in the face of failure and use every opportunity to seek help and remedy a bad situation.

"Nigerians are therefore miffed that instead of presenting the true state of affairs in our country under his watch, particularly, the comatose economy and worsened insecurity, President Buhari, obviously in a bid to give an impression of performance, chose to understate the challenges, thereby jeopardizing the chances of securing much needed international support for the country.

"We are shocked that rather than engaging his international hosts on ways to pull our economy from the biting recession, President Buhari opted for self-praise, brandishing unsubstantiated record of achievements, thus stalling possible beneficial bilateral discussions and engagements in that area.

"Is it not a disservice that President Buhari is sounding brass in London instead of seeking solution for the woes the poor policies of his administration have plunged our nation into?,"the PDP queried.