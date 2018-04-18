Nigeria: 10 Things You Need to Know About Festus Keyamo, Buhari's Campaign Spokesman

Festus Keyamo (SAN) has been appointed the spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari's 2019 campaign.

The Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari's 2019 campaign, Rotimi Amaechi conveyed the appointment to the lawyer in a letter dated 16 April, 2018.

However, only few Nigerians know who Keyamo is. Below are some facts about the human rights advocate:

1. Festus Keyamo was born on 21 January 1970.

2. He is from Delta State, southern Nigeria.

3. He studied at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in Edo State where he received a Bachelor of Law degree in 1992 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on December 1993.

4. Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), social crusader, critic, columnist and human rights activist.

5. He began his legal career in 1993 at Gani Fawehinmi's Chambers in Lagos State, southwestern Nigeria.

6. He was counsel to the leader of the Niger-Delta Peoples' Volunteer Force, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari in his trial for treasonable felony and lead counsel in the treason trial of Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of the Movement For The Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

7. In 2008, he took the Federal Government of Nigeria to court over illegal appointments of service chiefs.

8. In 2017, Stephanie Otobo, a Canadian-based singer and stripper, accused Apostle Suleman Johnson, through her lawyer Festus Keyamo, of failing to keep a marriage promise made to her after allegedly having several sexual relationships with her.

9. He was named by the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC), Nigeria in July 2017 as one of the outstanding Nigerian lawyers to be awarded the rank of SAN.

10. In 2017, Keyamo was awarded the Global Human Rights Award by the United States Global Leadership Council in Washington for his efforts over the years in respect of protection and promotion of human rights and the crusade for accountable governments in Nigeria.