Kenya: University Students Want Election Law Revoked

University students have now turned to the National Assembly to reverse the new system of electing their leaders which took effect in 2016.

Catholic University of Eastern Africa students union deputy chairman John Wangai, who was accompanied by other student leaders, told the Education committee chaired by Julius Melly that sections of the Act do not promote equality.

'AMEND LAW'

"We request Parliament to pick up this matter as an issue of urgency and amend the Act so that it conforms to the model of popular vote," said Mr Wangai.

They said university managers are interfering with elections. However, Mr Melly told them to present evidence of interference of student council elections for consideration.

According to the 2016 Universities Act, the students' association is to be governed by a council comprising a chairperson and a vice-chairperson who must be of the opposite gender, a treasurer, a secretary-general - who is the secretary of the council - and three other members to represent special interests of students.

Those elected must reflect national diversity and not more than two-thirds of its members should be of the same gender.

The association must constitute itself into electoral colleges based on either academic departments, schools or faculties.

At the same time, University of Nairobi has formed a 10-member committee to hear an appeal on the just-concluded student leaders' election, which has been disputed by some camps.

The students were protesting the election of Manyara Muchui as their new chairman on Friday.