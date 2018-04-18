Photo: Daily Nation

Students revise school work (file photo).

Seventy-one teachers have been kicked out of the teaching profession for misconduct, their employer has said.

The Teachers Service Commission, in a Gazette notice set to be published, cautioned against the employment of the teachers in any public or private school. All the deregistered teachers are male and join another 40 male teachers kicked out in January.

The teachers are accused of deserting duty, having sexual relations with their students - which makes up the majority of the cases - insubordination and negligence among others.

In 2016, 22 teachers who had sexual relations with their students were banned from ever teaching in Kenya while in 2015, another 126 teachers were deregistered.

"Further, it is notified for general information that pursuant to Sections 30 (4) & (5), 23 (2) of the Act: Where the name of a teacher is removed from the register of teachers, such a person shall not be reinstated except by direction of the commission," said TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia.

The teachers were removed between May 2017 and February 2018.

"A teacher whose name has been removed from the register shall cease to be a teacher for purposes of this Act with effect from the date of such removal," said Ms Macharia.

On average, the TSC hears 110 cases per month, according to the report.