17 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Tea to Access Sudanese Market as Standards Addressed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gerald Andae

Kenya tea will continue to access the Sudanese market without hurdles as standards watchdogs from both countries conduct joint research to determine the actual shelf life of the commodity.

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and Sudan Standards and Metrology Organisation (SSMO) are carrying out a three-year joint scientific research expected to come up with the mutually acceptable expiry date.

"Kenya's tea will continue accessing Sudan market without restrictions as the three-year study is going on," Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed told the Business Daily.

In 2015, SSMO revised the shelf-life from three years to one-and-a-half years -- a major blow to Kenya's top foreign earner.

Deputy President William Ruto and Sudan President Omar El Bashir met in Sudan last week where this and the long-standing trade barrier requiring Kenya to seek permit every year for exporting tea were discussed and resolved.

The standoff over the sell-by date threatened tea exports to Sudan, which is among Kenya's top 10 buyers of the commodity, pushing down the volumes purchased by Khartoum in 2015 by 19 million kilogrammes.

Sudan is a key buyer of Kenya's tea and last year emerged position six having purchased beverage worthy Sh5 billion.

Kebs started testing tea destined to Sudan in January following the request by Khartoum as one of the conditions for accessing the market.

Kenya

Protesters Confront Kenyatta in London

A group of Kenyans living in London on Tuesday staged an anti-Jubilee government demonstration outside Chatham House,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.