17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018 - 1º De Agosto Play Bravos Do Maquis for 3rd Round

Luanda — 1º de Agosto and FC Bravos do Maquis do Moxico will play on Wednesday, at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, for the third ound of the national first division football championship (Girabola2018).

The match had not been played due to the 1º de Agosto's involvement in the Africa Champions Legue qualifiers.

1º de Agosto are 14th with nine points, while Bravos do Maquis occupy the ninth place with 12 point.

1º de Agosto still have three matche in a hand.

Interclube lead the competition with 22 points, while JGM do Huambo are at the botto of the table with three points.

