17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Concert On Fight Against Organised Crime Recommended

Luanda — The secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste Januário, last Monday in Luanda appealed for collective action for the eradication of the trafficking of human beings phenomenon and organised crime.

Ana Celeste Januário was delivering a speech at the workshop on "Trafficking of People" co-organised by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Angolan Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

She said Angola has been implementing a governance policy that aims at safeguarding the dignity and liberty of human beings and also focused on rooting out trafficking of people and new forms of slavery.

She mentioned some of the actions already taken by the Executive in this ambit, such as the approval in 2014 of the law that criminalises money laundering - which has norms on trafficking of people - and the creation of the Inter-ministerial Commission for Fight against Trafficking of human beings.

Meanwhile, the representative of the United Nations System to Angola, Paolo Balladelli, recognised on the occasion the efforts of Angola in the fight against trafficking of persons.

He appealed to the harmonisation of legislation among various states aimed at a more efficacious combat to trafficking of humans.

On his turn, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Angola, Willen Aalmans, defended the promotion of sustainable development of African countries to avoid the migration of their citizens for purely economic reasons.

