Angola: Headmasters Urged to Be Committed to Teaching - Minister

Mbanza Kongo — The Education minister, Maria Cândida Teixeira, on Monday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province, urged headmasters to be committed to the learning and teaching actions so as to improve its quality countrywide.

The official said so while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed headmasters of Mbanza Kongo and Soyo technical high schools.

The minister also urged the headmasters to achieve the excellence of teaching and to be committed to this profession so as to guarantee the full training of the man.