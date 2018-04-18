17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Headmasters Urged to Be Committed to Teaching - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — The Education minister, Maria Cândida Teixeira, on Monday in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province, urged headmasters to be committed to the learning and teaching actions so as to improve its quality countrywide.

The official said so while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly appointed headmasters of Mbanza Kongo and Soyo technical high schools.

The minister also urged the headmasters to achieve the excellence of teaching and to be committed to this profession so as to guarantee the full training of the man.

Angola

Govt Calls for IMF Support

The Angolan government requested support from the IMF for an unfunded programme dubbed the Policy Coordination… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.