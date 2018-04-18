Angola to Have Interconnected Power Grid Nationwide

Benguela — The CEO of the National Energy Transport Grid (RNT), Rui Jorge Gourgel, assured that Angola will have an interconnected power grid connecting the north, central and southern regions, so as to bring benefits to them.

The official, who was speaking during a visit paid to Benguela by the minister of Energy and Water, said the interconnection process is underway nationwide with the construction of the second power transformation to supply in Cambambe and Laúca , where the transport lines are interconnecting the different regions of the country.

"In this stage, the connection is between the north, central and southern, which soon we will also see improvement in the southern region. The interconnection with southern region will be made in Lubango and from there it will be distributed to Namibe, Cunene, which are the areas that constitute the southern region and in the center we will see the benefits in Benguela, Huambo and Bie", said the official.