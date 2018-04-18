Angolan Ambassador Presents Credentials in China

Luanda — Angola's new extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the People's Republic of China, João Salvador Neto dos Santos, presented on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country, His credentials that enables him to act officially before that Asian nation authorities.

According to China's protocol rules, the copy of the document accrediting the diplomat as the new representative of the Angolan state were received by the deputy director of the Protocol of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Fan Yong.

During the meeting, the two diplomats addressed issues of bilateral interest, expressed satisfaction at the existing excellent relations and reiterated his determination to consolidate and deepen cooperation under the strategic partnership agreement between Angola and China.

The Angolan diplomat was accompanied by the advisor minister and the advisor to the Angolan Embassy in Beijing, Sergio Neto and Virgilio Zulumongo, respectively.

Joao Salvador dos Santos Neto was appointed last February by the President of the Republic, Joao Lourenco. He holds a degree in Law and International Political Relations.