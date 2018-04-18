Angola: Sea Seen As Safe Alternative for Economic Diversification - Minister

Luanda — The blue or maritime economy can be regarded in the future as a safe alternative for the diversification of food production of direct consumption for the country, said on Monday in Luanda the Minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca.

Pedro Luís da Fonseca said so taking into account that the maritime zone that the country has offers a reserve of huge pelagic exploitation potential.

The minister made these considerations at the launching ceremony of the 1st postgraduate course in law of the sea, which aims at training cadres and provide in-depth knowledge on issues related to the maritime field, namely economic, legal, political, security technological domains. He pointed out the need to present, in the postgraduate course, throughout the programs, a broad and deep diagnosis for political suggestions of support.

The minister believes that legal suggestions should be made in relation to the right of patrolling and defending seafarers to be effective in capital and technology in most important cases and the consequent safety in maritime piracy.

The official also suggested as topics of the international cooperation forum for the patrolling of such extensive sea coasts as well as considers the broad concept of "blue economy" and economy of the sea "as a crucial subject of the utmost importance that is scientific research surely considered challenging. He exemplified the province of Namibe, which hosts the Academy of Fisheries and Marine Sciences, accounting for 65 percent of the country's fishing activity and a diversity of considerable marine species.

The minister understands that the maximization of this natural advantage goes through the qualification of human resources in this potential, which can also be done by building bridges of collaboration with other African countries in training on research and innovation .

He pointed out that it is a development strategy up to 2025, as medium-term instruments that enable the competitiveness and development of the government, through sustainable industrial and artisanal fishing, thus contributing to the increase of employment, through which hunger and poverty can b fought and ensure nutritional food security.

The estimates of fisheries growth in 2017 were of a rate of change of 2.2 per cent according to national accounts, but there were already much more interesting records in the past, with values of six per cent, fish capture activity as one of the parameters of productivity and competitiveness can be internationally comparable.