17 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Trade With China Increases By Almost a Quarter

London — Trade between Mozambique and China grew by 24.24 per cent to 33.5 million US dollars in the first two months of 2018, compared with the same period last year.

According to figures published by the Chinese customs service, in January and February, Chinese imports into Mozambique reached 22 million dollars which represents a 34 per cent increase over the same period in 2017. Meanwhile, exports to China reached 11.5 million dollars, a nine per cent increase.

This makes Mozambique the fourth largest trading partner that China has in the Lusophone world after Brazil, Angola, and Portugal.

Brazil was China's main trading partner in the Lusophone world, with 1.449 billion dollars worth of trade during the period covered - which represents a forty per cent increase. Angola's trade with China reached 462 million dollars - a 32 per cent increase. Both of these countries had a healthy trade surplus, largely based on primary exports.

In total, trade between China and the eight Portuguese speaking countries came to 2.04 billion dollars in the first two months of the year - a 37 per cent increase.

