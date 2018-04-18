17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Official Decries State of Sports Infrastructure in Lunda Sul

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — The Secretary of State for Sports Carlos Almeida Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction at degradation level of sports infrastructure in eastern Lunda Sul province.

This was at the end of his visit intended to assess the sports infrastructure in the province.

Carlos Almeida visited the Municipal Stadium of "Mangueiras", Sambukila sports field, Olympic Swimming Pool, Multipurpose Pavilion of Luavur neighbourhood and the unfinished works of the National Stadium of Lunda Sul.

The Secretary of State blamed the state of degradation of those infrastructure on poor management.

He said that infrastructure will need special attention when Budget fund will be available.

The Infrastructure which are in charge of Ministry of Youth and Sports are included in the Public Investment Programme.

Carlos Almeida acknowledged that in order to boost sports expansion in the eastern region of Angola, a strong investment in sports infrastructure with quality is required.

Angola

Govt Calls for IMF Support

The Angolan government requested support from the IMF for an unfunded programme dubbed the Policy Coordination… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.