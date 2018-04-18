Angola: Official Decries State of Sports Infrastructure in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — The Secretary of State for Sports Carlos Almeida Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction at degradation level of sports infrastructure in eastern Lunda Sul province.

This was at the end of his visit intended to assess the sports infrastructure in the province.

Carlos Almeida visited the Municipal Stadium of "Mangueiras", Sambukila sports field, Olympic Swimming Pool, Multipurpose Pavilion of Luavur neighbourhood and the unfinished works of the National Stadium of Lunda Sul.

The Secretary of State blamed the state of degradation of those infrastructure on poor management.

He said that infrastructure will need special attention when Budget fund will be available.

The Infrastructure which are in charge of Ministry of Youth and Sports are included in the Public Investment Programme.

Carlos Almeida acknowledged that in order to boost sports expansion in the eastern region of Angola, a strong investment in sports infrastructure with quality is required.