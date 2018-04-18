Nigeria: Ghana Defeats Nigeria By 7 Wickets to Maintain Unbeaten Run

Ghana defeated Nigeria by 7 wickets in a tension soaked International Cricket Council (ICC) World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier 'A' at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos yesterday evening.

Captain Michael Aboagye's side fielded first and courtesy of superb bowling from David Ankrah who got 3 wickets, 14 runs in 4 overs while the quartet of Koffi Bagabena, Vincent Ateak, Isaac and Aboagye ensured that the Nigerian lads were reduced in the first innings to 119 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Nigerian batsmen had a bad day at the crease and only the duo of Dotun Olatunji, 46 runs off 30 balls with included 4 fours and 3 sixes, followed by Captain Chimezie Onwuzulike, 33 runs off 29 balls who tried to salvage some batting collapse.

Second Innings saw Ghana attaining that feat with Simon Ateak scoring 50 runs not out off 57 balls, James Vifah posted 32 runs off 35 balls and the duo of Rexford Bakum and Awe Awiah added 11 runs.

Captain of the Ghanaian team Aboagye winning team praised his colleagues for putting up a spirited fight despite playing on an away ground.

"We knew the Nigerian game was going to be tough so we planned the strategy of getting the wickets off their top batsmen immediately we lost the toss and it worked out that way.

"This victory is not time to celebrate because there is a lot work to be done," stressed the Ghanaian.

On his part, Team Nigeria Captain, Chimezie Onwuzulike, believes the first innings where they batted first let them down and he accepts the fault totally while promising to make amends in future games.

Matches continue today with table toppers Ghana slugging it out with The Gambia while second placed Team Nigeria will square-off against third placed team Sierra-Leone.