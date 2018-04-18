Nigeria: Govt Procures 140 Books to Tackle Insecurity in Unity Schools

Abuja — The federal government has ordered the purchase of 140 books titled 'Overcoming Security Challenges' for distribution to unity schools across the country to boost the fight against terrorism which of recent has beamed its light on schools.

The author of the book is erstwhile Inspector General of Police and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Security Awareness and Justice Foundation, Mr. Mike Okiro‎.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this in Abuja, during the inauguration of the central committee on security education and awareness campaign for principals and teachers of federal government colleges, said school security is vital to effective teaching and learning.

He said kidnapping and other vices have resulted to poor attendance in schools thereby leading to the production of half baked individuals and the rejection of transfers of teachers to crisis prone areas.

"‎Over the past decade, Nigeria has grown insecure largely to ethno-religious crisis and Boko Haram, two of which are in the north, kidnapping, cultism and ritual killings mostly in the south and our educational institutions have become targets now. Today, parents and guardians are worried about their children.

"School security is vital to effective teaching and learning and presently the safety of the Nigerian child is of primary concern to us as stakeholders in the education sector. It is still fresh in our memory how the 276 Chibok girls were abducted in Borno State in 2014 and 110 girls in Dapchi, Yobe State and subsequent bombings in schools of which have drawn condemnation by international community," he added.

On his part, Okiro reiterated that the foundation will collaborate with the government to raise the quality of life of every child regardless of ethnic and religious creed to achieve their full potential without the fear of security perversivenes in their schools or recruited by terrorists.

"Our focus in this project shall be our children to whom we remain committed. According to schools global terrorism index, the insurgents and terrorists regularly feast to a large extent on the recruitment and contribution of children who are trained to carry out acts that are detrimental to our moral, social and economic value as a nation.

"Chibok and Dapchi girls are Nigerian examples where school children have been abducted by terrorists for clandestine reasons. The story would have been averted if the children had been given adequate safety awareness education."

‎The committee is expected to give and work according to the stipulated time line given.