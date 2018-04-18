17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Singer Nelly Amazing Releases Album On Internet

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan singer and songwriter Nelly Amazing plans to release his second album entitled "Amazing Vibes Vol. 1" on digital platforms, the artist announced Tuesday.

Speaking to ANGOP, the singer pointed out that the seven-track album will be available in 25 online stores, and will be distributed by the publishing house AutoFonte, in Portugal.

"Amazing Vibes Vol.1" features the styles kizomba, zouk, dancehall, hip hop and r & b, sung in Portuguese and English, with lyrics that address social and love matters.

The project, which featured the collaboration of Angolan singer Nizeteh, brings the themes "Beijo da Boca", "Vou-me embora", "mais vibe", "dança comigo", "Eu nao sou perfeito", "Shelly Jantar" and "Amore".

Nelly Amazing, an artistic pseudonym of Manuel Zua, was born in Luanda in 1993 and began singing for eight years.

Angola

Govt Calls for IMF Support

The Angolan government requested support from the IMF for an unfunded programme dubbed the Policy Coordination… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.