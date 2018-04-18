Angola: Singer Nelly Amazing Releases Album On Internet

Luanda — Angolan singer and songwriter Nelly Amazing plans to release his second album entitled "Amazing Vibes Vol. 1" on digital platforms, the artist announced Tuesday.

Speaking to ANGOP, the singer pointed out that the seven-track album will be available in 25 online stores, and will be distributed by the publishing house AutoFonte, in Portugal.

"Amazing Vibes Vol.1" features the styles kizomba, zouk, dancehall, hip hop and r & b, sung in Portuguese and English, with lyrics that address social and love matters.

The project, which featured the collaboration of Angolan singer Nizeteh, brings the themes "Beijo da Boca", "Vou-me embora", "mais vibe", "dança comigo", "Eu nao sou perfeito", "Shelly Jantar" and "Amore".

Nelly Amazing, an artistic pseudonym of Manuel Zua, was born in Luanda in 1993 and began singing for eight years.