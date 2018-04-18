Angola: Journalists Told to Enhance Government's Commitments

Luanda — Media professionals should in their daily exercise of activity enhance the commitments assumed by Executive, said the national director of Institutional Communication of Mass Media Ministry.

1 / 1

Participants at opening ceremony of regional course on journalist reporting

Eduardo Magalhães urged the professionals to ensure a plural, independent, exempt and responsible information.

Speaking at opening of Regional Journalism Reporting Seminar, held on 17-19 this month in Luanda, on behalf of the incumbent minister, João Melo, the official stressed the need to focus on reporting as fundamental aspect.

He said that the objective of report is to inform about a subject.

"I am speaking mainly of reports themselves from each Media outlet suggested from their newsrooms, with gathering data, interviews with witnesses and experts, and a detailed analysis of the fact that will surely result in a good story," he said.

The event is designed for professionals of the provinces of Bengo, Cabinda, Zaire and Luanda.

Eduardo Magalhães stated that the choice of journalistic reporting for this training lies fundamentally in its social function and relevant due to easy handling of descriptive actions, and addressing issues in a global way.

He appealed to the participants to see the training as an opportunity to open a sound working field to develop journalist activity.

In turn, the director of Journalist Training Centre (Cefojor), Joaquim Paulo, described the reporting as important in this phase of development of the country.

The training action started February this year and have already covered the central regions (Huambo, Bié, Cuando Cubango, Benguela and Cuanza Sul), north (Malanje, Cuanza Norte and Uíge) and east (Moxico, Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.

After Luanda, follows the southern region, with stress to the provinces of Cunene, Huíla and Namibe.

On the sidelines of the training action for journalists, the Media minister, João Melo, will address Thursday the vice governors of the four provinces, provincial directors of the sector and officials of Institutional Communication and Press Office (GCII).