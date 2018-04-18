Angola: Governor Calls On Population for More Interaction With Governance

Ondjiva — Kundi Paihama, governor of Cunene, said Tuesday in Ondjiva that the population needs to have greater interaction with governance issues and be able to meaningfully contribute to ideas and projects.

The governor, who was speaking at the end of the first meeting of the Council of Auscultation and Social Coordination this year, said that everyone is called, whether young or old, to contribute to the progress of the province.

The official also called the attention of the population to the correct and beneficial use of social networks, serving as a space for social interaction and not a means of slander and defamation, since such practices do nothing to the desired advancement of Cunene province.

The meeting analyzed issues related to the annual report on government activity in 2017, the Public Investment Program for 2018, the presentation of the garbage collection model and solid waste and the new management model for the Oihole tourist complex.