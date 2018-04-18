17 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Calls On Population for More Interaction With Governance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — Kundi Paihama, governor of Cunene, said Tuesday in Ondjiva that the population needs to have greater interaction with governance issues and be able to meaningfully contribute to ideas and projects.

The governor, who was speaking at the end of the first meeting of the Council of Auscultation and Social Coordination this year, said that everyone is called, whether young or old, to contribute to the progress of the province.

The official also called the attention of the population to the correct and beneficial use of social networks, serving as a space for social interaction and not a means of slander and defamation, since such practices do nothing to the desired advancement of Cunene province.

The meeting analyzed issues related to the annual report on government activity in 2017, the Public Investment Program for 2018, the presentation of the garbage collection model and solid waste and the new management model for the Oihole tourist complex.

Angola

Govt Calls for IMF Support

The Angolan government requested support from the IMF for an unfunded programme dubbed the Policy Coordination… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.