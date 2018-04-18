18 April 2018

Nigeria: Saraki to Attend World Bank/IMF Spring Meeting

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday night left for Washington, United States, to attend this year's Spring Meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He will also participate in the African Finance Forum organised by the Corporate Council on Africa.

The forum is expected to "bring together more than 100 project developers, financiers and African government representatives to address how the fintech industry is transforming the financial sector and financing on the African continent."

The Senate President was accompanied by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, and his counterpart in the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru.

