18 April 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Gets Shs22b Boost for Refugees

Photo: Daily Monitor
South Sudanese refugees at the reception centre of the Palorinya Refugee Settlement Camp in the Moyo District (file photo).
By Lilian Namagembe

Kampala — Refugees are set to have their standard of living improved after government received a lumpsum of $6m (about Shs22b) from the Japanese government to support them.

The funds, meant for a one-year period, will equip refugees with entrepreneurial skills, child protection, response to gender-based violence, food and nutrition, among others.

Distributors

The assistance will be received through United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Food Programme, Food Agricultural Organisation and United Nations Development Programme.

The Japan Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Kazuaki Kamedi, said the support is cognizant of the government of Uganda's role in spearheading exemplary refugee assistance model despite being constantly challenged by the large influxes of refugees from neighbouring countries.

"Japan continues to support refugees and communities hosting them and bridging the gap between the humanitarian and development assistance," Mr Kamedi said yesterday during a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre.

Mr Hilary Onek, the minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness, lauded the Japan government, appealing to other development partners for support because there are still many outstanding refugee needs.

"With the support [$10m]received last year, UN agencies provided services in public health, water, sanitation, lifesaving food assistance, livelihood support and created emergency employment for refugees and host communities," Mr Onek said.

