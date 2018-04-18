Tanzania: Songwe to Host, Profit From World Asteroid Day

Songwe — Songwe Region is expected to host 40,000 visitors during this year's three-day World Asteroid Day festivities, the regional commissioner has said.

Lieutenant (rtd) Chiku Gallawa exuded confidence that the visitors will get the feel of Tanzania when they come during the event that will officially be marked on June 30.

She was speaking during a multi-sectoral meeting, bringing together representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) and Ngorongoro Conservation Authority, to finalise plans for hosting local and foreign guests, that the region is capable of hosting the huge number of guests.

"The visitors will get the feel of Tanzanian hospitality. We have our plans, which will bear out our ability to make our visitors feel at home once they are here. We want them to see the beauty of our country and the unique tourist attractions God gave us in this region, including our treasured asteroid sitting at Mbozi," she told the meeting.

The RC said the regional vision is to ensure families and individuals turn around their socio-economic status by exploiting opportunities found in the tourism sector and raise the region's per capita income to 3 million/- by 2020.