Makerere University has suspended Mr Edward Kisuze, a senior administrative assistant in the Academic Registrar's Department for allegedly harassing a female student in his office.

In a letter dated April 17, 2018, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor William Bazeyo said Kisuze had been suspended from university service on half pay with immediate effect to allow a smooth investigation into allegations that he harassed the student on Tuesday from his office at Senate Building.

"I hereby suspend you from university service on half pay with immediate effect to allow a smooth investigation into the matter. You are strongly advised to desist from any access to the senate building premises and interactions with students of Makerere University until investigations are completed," reads part of Professor Bazeyo's photo.

The student is said to have told police that Kisuze forcefully kissed her thighs and later licked her private parts against her will.