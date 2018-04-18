17 April 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Makerere Suspends Senior Staff Over Sexual Harassment of Female Student

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
Makerere University.
By Monitor Correspondent

Makerere University has suspended Mr Edward Kisuze, a senior administrative assistant in the Academic Registrar's Department for allegedly harassing a female student in his office.

In a letter dated April 17, 2018, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor William Bazeyo said Kisuze had been suspended from university service on half pay with immediate effect to allow a smooth investigation into allegations that he harassed the student on Tuesday from his office at Senate Building.

"I hereby suspend you from university service on half pay with immediate effect to allow a smooth investigation into the matter. You are strongly advised to desist from any access to the senate building premises and interactions with students of Makerere University until investigations are completed," reads part of Professor Bazeyo's photo.

The student is said to have told police that Kisuze forcefully kissed her thighs and later licked her private parts against her will.

Uganda

World Bank Cuts Funding for U.S.$13 Million Hotel Tourism Institute

The Ministry of Tourism has said the World Bank has reduced funding for construction of the Jinja based Hotel and… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.