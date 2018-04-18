18 April 2018

Malawi: Prince Harry Hold Talks With Malawi Leader - Mutharika Hails UK All Party Parliamentary Group

Britain's Prince Harry hosted Malawian President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika at Buckingham Palace in London when they has a private audience on Tuesday.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani, the Prince and the Malawi leader discussed how to further promote wildlife conservation as one way of enriching benefits that Malawi gets from its tourism industry.

Prince Harry is a nature conservationist and is doing several conservation projects in Malawi including the relocation of elephants from densily populated national parks to those with less elephant populations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano said the President's meeting with the Prince was "fruitful."

Meanwhile, Mutharika has hailed the long standing partnership which Malawi enjoys with the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) in the United Kingdom Parliament.

APPGs are informal United Kingdom cross- political party groups which work as lobby groups for various national and global interests in vast thematic areas such as human rights and political governance.

Adressing members of the group, President Mutharika who was accompanied by the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika highlighted strides that his government has made to develop Malawi in all sectors.

Lord David Steel was leading the United Kingdom's APPG at the audience.

David Steel is also the 1st Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

