18 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Satisfied With Infrastructures in Kaxicane Village

Luanda — The Minister of Social, Family and Women Issues, Vitoria da Conceição, assessed positively the Centres for Rural and Children's Services and Training, as well as the institutionalization of a local administration in the village of Kaxicane, Ícolo and Bengo region in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, the ministrer said that she will talk with the provincial government of Luanda to put an administration in Ícolo and Bengo, because the level of community development already exceeds the capacity of a resident commission.

According to the minister, the citizens were listened to, so that, in a short time, the actions of sustainability of the social programmes are expected.

"If there is a public tender for the admission of teachers and health professionals, one must always begin by mapping and giving the opportunity to the young people," she said.

According to her, there are schools and teachers, raising the problem of absenteeism due to distance, noting that the Executive's programme to combat poverty also creates an approximation with communities.

The village of Kaxicane is located in the region of Ícolo e Bengo, about 60 km from Luanda.

