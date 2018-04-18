Tanzania: Relief After Clean Water Flows in Kigoma Ward

Kigoma — Residents of Kasanda ward in Kakonko District in Kigoma Region now have access to clean and safe water, thanks to an initiative by a non-profit engineering organisation, Water Mission Tanzania.

The organisation is an affiliate of Water Mission International, a Christian non-profit engineering organisation that designs, builds and implements Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster prone areas.

Yesterday, the organisation launched water projects at Kasanda and Kakonko, which will serve 729 households.

This brings the total number of safe water projects implemented by the organisation across Tanzania since 2014 to about 20.

Both Kakonko and Kasanda are close to Mtendeli Refugee Camp.

Speaking during the event to launch the water projects, the regional director for Water Mission, Mr Will Furlong said through funding from the Poul Due Jensen Foundation, also known as the Grundfos Foundation, his organisation would implement about eight sustainable solar powered safe water systems in Tanzania host communities.

"A third community, Zeze, Kigoma begins implementating the project later this month. Both Water Mission Tanzania and the Grundfos Foundation recognise the need for safe water in these regions and working together with host communities, utilise solutions proven effective and sustainable in hundreds of communities in East Africa," he said.

Before the inception of the project, the residents of the area used two shallow wells as the main sources of water, which was untreated.

"Approximately five per cent of the households boiled their water for drinking, but the lack of access to safe water led to multiple diseases including cholera, diarrheal illnesses, intestinal worms, and schistosomiasis," he said.

Speaking during the event, the Uhuru Torch leader, Mr Charles Kabeho said the project was a remarkable event in the area, which has for a long time grappled with water woes.

He said, before the project, women had to walk long distances looking for water and what they got was unsafe water, which caused various waterborne diseases.

Mr Kabeho called on the beneficiaries to take care of the infrastructure.