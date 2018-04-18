18 April 2018

Tanzania: We'll Review India Medical Bills, Says Govt

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister Ummy Mwalimu said yesterday that the government is currently investing in strengthening the local health infrastructure and reviewing the debt incurred by the government through referring patients to India hospitals.

The minister was responding to issues raised in the report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), which on Wednesday last week revealed that the government's debt in medical bills in Indian hospitals had increased by Sh17.13 billion.

The CAG, Prof Mussa Assad, said in Dodoma that this was an increase of 60.7 per cent in a period of six months up to December last year. He warned that Tanzanians seeking treatment in India would be denied treatment if the government did not service the Sh45.73 billion debt it has accumulated at the overseas hospitals.

Yesterday Minister Ummy commended the CAG for raising the matter, but she remained optimistic that the government would sort it out in the due course. "First of all, we as the ministry will review the cost that each patient incurs when seeking treatment in India. We will make sure that what is indicated in the debt is strictly on medical care and nothing else," she stressed.

She added that the government has now invested in purchasing a Sh14.5 billion Pett Scan for cancer treatment to be installed at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) in an effort to reduce the number of cancer patients going to India for the service.

