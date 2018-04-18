Zimbabwe: Govt Works On Mainstreaming Disability

Government is working on mainstreaming disability in all its programmes to ensure that the rights and needs of people with disabilities are met, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Petronella Kagonye has said. She was speaking during the Zimbabwe Disability Summit held in Harare yesterday.

"Let me hasten to say the Government, through my ministry is working on mainstreaming disability in all our programmes," she said.

"As a key step, my ministry has already created a disability department to ensure the needs and rights of persons with disabilities are met."

Minister Kagonye said the programmes would protect the disabled from discrimination.

"They are also protected from all forms of discrimination and have equal access to social services, furthermore under the new dispensation, disability is a Government priority and has been incorporated in the 100-day rapid results initiative," said Minister Kagonye.

"Key milestone of this initiative includes payment of vocational fees, procurement of assistive devices and processing of loans to support projects being implemented by people with disabilities."

Minister Kagonye said Government was aware that there was need for stronger partners in disability issues.

"My Government recognises that more can be achieved through stronger partnerships - both public and private-as well as at regional and international levels," she said.

"The country is in discussions with South Africa to explore best practises on disability mainstreaming."

Minister Kagonye said the summit was important as it pushed for an improvement in the lives of people with disabilities.

"In this regard, this summit is an important milestone for greater corporation and collaboration by the different stakeholders towards achieving improved outcomes for people with disabilities and ensuring their full participation in national development," she said.

"Allow me, therefore, to say the journey does not end here, for all of us, this summit should mark the beginning of a renewed focus on disability in Zimbabwe, in a manner that ensures we leave no one behind. I can assure you of my Government's total commitment towards this effort and call upon each one of us here to support this."