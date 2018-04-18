Zanu-PF yesterday said it is pleased with the progress registered in a short period by President Mnangagwa's administration and is confident that the future is bright. In a statement commemorating 38 years of independence, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said this year's celebrations came at a time the nation "celebrates not only attainment of Independence, but also the ushering in of a new dispensation".

"On the 18th of April 2018, the nation will celebrate one of the most important days on the national calendar; the day on which we, the great people of Zimbabwe, attained nationhood," he said.

"With that in mind, the Zanu-PF First Secretary and President ED Mnangagwa, Politburo, Central Committee and the Party as a whole wish to congratulate people of Zimbabwe on the 38th anniversary of Independence.

"This year's Independence celebrations are historic as they come at a time when the nation celebrates not only the attainment of Independence, but also the ushering in of a new political dispensation led by His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the ruling party was happy with progress achieved by the new administration.

"We are pleased with the progress being made by the new dispensation which has seen rapid results within a very short period of time," he said.

"The re-engagement efforts being pursued with the international community presents a bright future for our beloved country.

"Under the "Zimbabwe is Open for Business" mantra, foreign direct investment has started flowing into the country."

Cde Khaya Moyo urged people to be peaceful as the country prepares for harmonised elections.

"As we approach the elections, we call upon Zimbabweans, as a collective, to shun violence so that the goal of peace, free, fair and credible elections are achieved," he said.

"Long live our freedom and sovereignty. Forward with unity, peace and development."

Cde Khaya Moyo said Independence came through the supreme and priceless sacrifices of men and women who perished in the liberation struggle in countless battles fought both within and outside the country.

"We also, of course, are aware that the struggle was led by two erstwhile liberation movements, then Zanu and Zapu and their respective liberation armies, Zanla and Zipra," he said.

"As the nation reflects on the attainment of its nationhood, we also extend special gratitude towards the immense contribution of all those who assisted us to attain our freedom and Independence.

"We owe them eternal gratitude."