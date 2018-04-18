Nigeria: Osinbajo Hinges Nigeria's Growth On Integrity, Others

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hinged Nigeria's greatness, growth and economic breakthrough on integrity and innovation.

He said no nation, which desires to be great, should jettison innovation for anything.

Osinbajo, who spoke during a tour of some technology hubs in Lagos yesterday, including the Africa Fintech Foundry, owned and controlled by Access Bank, commended the bank for playing a huge leadership role in technology advancement in the country.

He challenged the bank not to relent in its effort to take banking to the underserved and the unserved areas.

The Vice President said there would be a partnership between the Federal Government, the private sector and innovators on how to increase the level of innovation coming from the country.

According to him, there was also need to invest in the sector as the economy expands.

The Vice President, who called on Nigerians, especially the youths, to think inward and begin to do things creatively with innovation in mind, stressed the need for them to also put integrity at the forefront of their dealings.

"Innovation is the future of Nigeria. We must combine it with integrity if we must move our country forward. I have been to Andela, Farmcrowdy and others and have seen what the youths are capable of doing. They are just fantastic. We must create the environment for them to thrive. Innovation will be the toast of our nation in the future," he stated.

Besides, the Vice President has said that the Federal Government is building technology hubs in six varsities across the country, saying that the government has started with the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He said there would be a University IT challenge across varsities and polytechnics in the country. This, he said, would enable the country to discover more talents.

Chairman of Access Bank, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, who spoke earlier, said Fintech could be described as a process aimed at providing financial services with technology.

She said Access Bank is aligned with global best practices and doing a lot to ensure that it promotes innovation and creativity.

According to her, access to financial services is an enabler of economic development, which will assist the underserved and unserved Nigerians.

Also, Executive Director, Information and Technology and Operations, Ade Bajomo, said Access Bank is at the fore-front of innovation in the country because it recognises that things are moving fast and that the banking sector will be disrupted.

He, therefore, promised the readiness of the bank to partner with the Federal Government on SMEs' development in the country.