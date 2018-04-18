Ethiopia: Youths Put Trust in New Premier

A mass gathering of over 25,000 people from all walks of life including high ranking officials, religious leaders, and others gathered last Sunday at the Millennium Hall. The main objective of such big meeting was to mark the Day of Love,Unity and Covenant at national level.

The spacious hall was fully occupied by change seeking youth and there was no place to move freely. Plus the cultural music that was being played on the stage had given a special flavour to the event.

The youths whom this reporter approached indicated that they have put great trust in the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and they as well expect him to do a lot in sustaining the country's development pace through undertaking massive industrialization which is pivotal in the efforts to create jobs to the vibrant youth.

Ali Dawud , 26, hails from Adis Ketema Sub City Woreda Seven, said : " I am a youth and one of the fellow citizens who firmly believe that today's event is a game changing moment for our motherland . I am so lucky to hear the message of our premier in person."

He also expressed his appreciation to Dr. Abiy 's speeches disseminated on various media outlets on the several occasions . " Having heard his speeches, I am so confident that he will deliver what he has pledged in near future.".

As to him, massive industrialization moves need to be the top priority of the current government as they create tremendous jobs to the youth.

Moreover, the Premier has to toil around the clock to ensure peace and stability in the Horn region.

Kenenisa Abate ,30 , comes from Sebeta City to attend the event. He told The Ethiopian Herald that the youths have to be active in turning the calls of the Premier to reality .

For him, socio-economic advancements of citizens and good governance are the other agendas apart from cultivating sustainable peace and stability.

According to him, he [Dr. Abiy] will turn his promises into action.

At the event, the Primer called on the youth to exert utmost efforts in developing Ethiopia and safeguarding the national interests as well.