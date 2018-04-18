Ethiopia: Raising Guard On Substandard, Counterfeit Drugs

A number of researches on coun- terfeit/substandard medicines have stated that the prevalence of such pharmaceutical crime is higher in low income countries. For instance, WHO's new research that has recently gone viral estimates 1 in 10 medical products circulating in low and middle income countries is either substandard or falsified. So what does this mean for Ethiopia?

According to the Ethiopian Food, Medicines and Healthcare Admi nistration and Control Authority (EFMHACA), out of the total distributed medicines in 2015, 4.82 percent were found to be substandard medicines that do not meet appropriate quality standards and/or specifications.

One counterfeit medicine that contains the wrong or no active ingredient was identified out of 501 samples in 2016. By the same token, 44 samples of hydrogen peroxide that were collected from local pharmaceutical companies failed during the testing and their products were recalled as well. Moreover, 80 samples of various medicines were sent to overseas for quality standard test in 2017, where two of them did not pass testing.

For Drug Inspector and Focal Person of the Directorate of Preventing and Controlling Substandard and Counterfeit Medical Products at EFMHACA, Yoseph Gezaw, Ethiopia has been doing well in terms of combating substandard /counterfeit drugs, compared to other African countries.

"Unlike some West African countries where medical products are being sold everywhere by street vendors, we sell drugs here using legally registered pharmacies across the country. This by itself will play a big role in preventing the use of substandard and counterfeit medicines."

He also points out that EFMHACA undertake effective ways to control falsified and substandard medicines like conducting Post- Marketing Surveillance (PMS) to assure the quality, efficacy and safety of drugs after they go on sale, granting market authorization to medical products, paying surprise visits to pharmacies, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies and carrying out entry- exist inspection of drugs at checking points of the country and Djibouti port.

Yoseph, therefore, says due to the aforementioned tools, EFMHACA has been successfully preventing such fraudulent drugs before they endanger the public's heath.

Countering the Drug Inspector 's view on EFMHACA's efforts in preventing and controlling counterfeit medicines, Wondemeneh Desse, a pharmacist at St. Peter's Specialized Hospital , says the country has to do a lot on the issue as some patients are being exposed to drug resistance. "Counterfeit/substandard drugs are one of the factors in reducing the effectiveness of a given medication that is why we hear some people saying that the drugs they have been taking isn't giving them any relief anymore despite being on the drug for sometime."

Wondemeneh, therefore, notes that the pertinent body has a lot of work ahead in putting an end to the circulation of fake drugs. "Indeed, we won't stop the expansion of counterfeit drugs once and for all here, but we have to make use latest technology to detect such drugs with a view to bringing about the desired results in the ongoing prevention efforts."

Nevertheless, the fight against counterfeit medicines will be getting additional strength according to Yoseph. He indicates that EFMHACA has just imported latest technology to detect substandard and counterfeit drugs right away. "For example, we are now using advanced hand-held detection technology. Thermo Scientific TruScan Instrument to detect fake anti-malarial Drugs. But, we need to import such technology in bulk in the near future apart from trying to bring other high-tech equipment in this regard."

Both call on the government and the public at large to join hands in the efforts of preventing and controlling substandard and counterfeit drugs which cost the world over 30 billlon USD annually.