Zimbabwe: Police Commend Courts On Violence

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has commended the courts for denying bail to suspects who were recently arrested in Harare and Bulawayo for engaging in intra-party violence. The suspects are Mthokozi Ncube (27), Clifford Sibanda (30), Dumisani Moyo (30), Bongani Phiri (28), Thandawenkosi Moyo (24), Takura Nyandoro (35) and Darlington Siziba (age not given).

In a statement on Monday, national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the police would not hesitate to arrest perpetrators of violence.

"As the nation braces for the forthcoming 2018 harmonised elections, the ZRP applauds the courts for denying bail to some intra-party violence activists who engaged in criminal acts in Harare and Bulawayo," he said.

On April 8, police in Bulawayo arrested Ncube for blocking human and vehicular traffic along Hyde Park Road with old tyres which he later set on fire.

The incident happened on the day the MDC Alliance held its rally at White City Stadium. "Accused persons, Clifford Sibanda (30), Dumisani Moyo (30), Bongani Phiri (28), Thandawenkosi Moyo (24), Takura Nyandoro (35) and Darlington Siziba were also denied bail after setting on fire part of a T and H Bus Company along Hyde Park, Bulawayo, on the 7th of April 2018," Chief Supt Nyathi said.

He urged political parties and members of the public to take heed of President Mnangagwa's call for peace and violence-free conduct before, during and after the elections expected in July.

Last week, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga challenged police officers to ensure peace and stability as the country headed towards the polls.

He said officers also needed to go beyond the call of duty, particularly during the elections.

In February, Comm-Gen Matanga said police would not condone any form of violence.