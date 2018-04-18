17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP - National Dialogue Is Unprecedented Political Accomplishment in Sudan's Contemporary History

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , said national dialogue was the most significant event the Country witnessed recently , disclosing that it was for the first time all political currents and armed movements come together and reach compromise over the homeland's key issues.

He stated while he was addressing the Cabinet's emergency sitting , Tuesday, that the National Dialogue was comprehensive at levels of participation or issues, indicating tah5t the leap address delivered by President of the Republic in January , 2014 constituted a cornerstone for National Dialogue Conference, which , he explained , was based on three axes , national dialogue, societal dialogue and state reform program.

The First Vice-President indicated that the National Dialogue is deemed unprecedented political accomplishment in contemporary history of Sudan , stressing that the National Document the Conference came out with constituted a pillar of justice , democracy and rule of law.

He added that the Government of National Accord was keen to implement recommendations of National Dialogue as they are scheduled times.

