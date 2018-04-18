17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Darfur Peace Signatory Movements Welcome Berlin Unofficial Dialogue

Khartoum — The leading figure in Sudan Liberation Movement -General Command - and Official Spokesman of the Council of Darfur Peace Signatory Movements, Adam Awad has reiterated their adherence to peaceful option means for making change in Sudan and welcomed unofficial dialogue between the Government and movements of Menawi and Justice and Equality which launched in Berlin , Germany , Monday.

He called in a statement to SUNA all parties to Berlin talks to be serious to reach understandings that put an end to conflict at the periphery and complete peace process.

He hoped that Abdul;-Wahid faction would join the Berlin talks and that the other track of peace process with People Movement be reactivated to completely end the conflict so as all efforts mobilized towards development and addressing adverse effects of war.

Awad, meanwhile, praised the government's step of setting free the political detainees.

