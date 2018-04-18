Sudan: Assistant of President Underscores Firmness of Sudanese-Venezuelan Relations

Khartoum,. — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs , Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim has stressed strength of relations between Sudan and Venezuela and Sudan's resolve to boost them further in a way that serves common interests between the two countries.

The Assistant of the President discussed during his meeting with Ambassador of Venezuela to Sudan, Anibal Marquez , ways of boosting relations between the two countries and the ruling parties and coordination at regional and international forums.

" The meeting tacked cooperation between the two countries in economic, political and social fields and means of cementing ties of cooperation between Venezuela and Africa" the Ambassador of Venezuela said in press statements after the meeting.

Marquez lauded Sudan's experiment of national dialogue and said it was an experiment deserves to be copied by other people and nations.

He considers revocation of economic sanctions against Sudan and efforts to remove its name from terror sponsors list was a success of Sudan and its people.