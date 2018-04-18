Malawi: One Million Cases of Abuse Against Men Registered in a Few - Oxfam

Blantyre — Over one million cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and other forms of human rights abuses with men as victims were recorded in the first quarter of 2018 and towards the end of last year nationwide, Oxfam Malawi has disclosed.

On Monday, Oxfam (Malawi) Deputy Executive Director, Lingalireni Mihowa said in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) that men are vulnerable to abuses from their women counterparts hence the need for them to stand up and defend their human dignity.

"Men just like children are equally vulnerable to human rights abuses although the general perception has been basically much focus on women and girl-child.

"Men's rights, just like any other human beings are also bound to be violated at one point, so is true with young ones who equally deserve the much- awaited attention pertaining to respect for their rights," Mihowa said.

Mihowa whose organisation handles cases of abuse for both men and women said interventions regarding human rights abuses need to be inclusive, saying men too need respect on their 'dignity' regardless of their status.

Eye of the Child Executive Director, Maxwell Matewere concurred with Mihowa attributing the ever increasing rights abuses against men and children to lack of mindset change.

Matewere bemoaned the tendency of propelling the vice despite numerous interventions and massive awareness campaigns his organisation was advocating.

Commenting on the development in an interview on public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in Monday's edition of Malawi panorama, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale said even though much of the protection against GBV and rights abuses have not targeted men, women remain the most vulnerable presently.

Southern Region VSU In-charge, Superintendent (Supt.) Memory Mgeni disclosed that police stations in the region are relentlessly working with other key stakeholders to curb the practice.