Nigeria: Keyamo Accepts Buhari's Job

Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, SAN, has accepted his appointment as the spokesman of the Buhari campaign organisation for the 2019 election.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter dated April 16, 2018 and signed by the Minister of Transport and organisation's Director General, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

The letter reads: "I am pleased to convey to you the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation to appoint you as Director, Strategic Communications in respect of the forthcoming campaigns for the 2019 Presidential Election.

"As you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, as the candidate for the said election. Your appointment is to aid in getting that nomination and ensure the subsequent campaigns for 2019 Presidential Election.

"In your capacity, you are to be a Spokesperson for the campaigns during the nomination process and also at the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 Presidential Election.

"Please accept my congratulations."

Meanwhile, Keyamo told Daily Trust that he has accepted the assignment and will make further comments soon.