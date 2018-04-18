Gambia: Agric. Minister Presides Over Inauguration of Credit Union Training Academy

The Minister of Agriculture Mr. Omar A. Jallow alias O.J, on Friday 13th April 2018, presided over the inauguration of a 9.5 million dalasi Credit Union Academy at the NACCUG Head Office in the Kanifing Industrial Area.

The Minister of Agriculture in his statement, urged all Credit Unions to devote an annual budget for the continuous training of their staff for improved efficient service delivery; that training is a significant tool for employee development and that no price is too high to pay, for personnel development.

"This Training Academy, as splendid as it looks, will serve no good if Credit Unions do not maximise the opportunities it offers to train their staff," he said; that as a community of co-operators, they will write the next chapter that will focus on advancing their mission of learning excellence, credit union success and service to members.

"To fulfil our mission, we must increase access, strengthen educational opportunities, enhance union success and rekindle service to members through partnerships. To reach these goals, we must collectively support collaboration, commit to a robust and relevant strategic plan, operate in a respectful manner and practice transparent decision-making," he said.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. John Frank Mendy, Chairman of NACCUG Board of Directors, said the Training Academy would accord NACCUG the opportunity to respond to their training needs in a more professional manner. He described the Project as a successful one and urged all other Credit Unions in the country to continue the Unity amongst themselves.

Mr. Baboucarr Jeng, the General Manager of NACCUG in his statement said the idea of constructing a Credit Union Academy, emanated from the strategic thinking of the NACCUG Management and Staff; that the source of inspiration was driven by the unequivocal commitment that the Board of Directors attached to strengthening human capital, to accelerate the attainment of goals and objectives of NACCUG; that the engine that propelled the realisation of the Credit Union Academy was the Credit Unions of the Gambia.

"They were resolute and unanimous in their financial resources as well as time to ensuring that the Training Academy is fully funded and subsequently operational," he said.

Mr. Jeng said all the funding except 1.5 million, was done by themselves; that the 1.5 (25,000 euros), was a grant from the Savings Bank Foundation for International Corporation (SBFIC).

In an effort to include youth and women in the credit union, Mr. Jeng said NACCUG had signed an MOU in 2017 amounting to $30,000 with the International Trade Center through the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP); that this is geared to increase the capacity of NACCUG and Credit Unions, to create youth friendly Credit Union Services.