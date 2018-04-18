Malawi: China Hands Over ICT Equipment and Office Furniture to Ministry of Trade

Lilongwe — The People's Republic of China Tuesday donated Information Communication Technology (ICT) equipment and office furniture worth 760, 000 US dollars (570 Million Kwacha) to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism in a spirit of promoting development in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Shi Ting Wang made a symbolic presentation of the donation to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Henry Mussa in the Capital, Lilongwe.

Wang said the donation was destined to lift the working conditions in the Ministry to a new level.

"I understand that the Government had a lot of challenges in the area of office equipment and furniture, so I believe that a comparatively comfortable working environment to the officials of the Ministry can help serve the Malawian people better," he said.

Wang further highlighted that China has a big investment in Malawi where hundreds of Chinese small and medium enterprises provide 20,000 working opportunities to local people.

He said: "Since last year, a group of big investment projects breaking ground, such as the Grand Business Park, Blantyre Golden Peacock, and the China -Africa Textile Co.Ltd. project in Salima with a total of 160 Million US dollars will play an important role in promoting the industrialization of Malawi."

Minister of Trade, Henry Mussa expressed his gratitude stating that the donation would improve the effectiveness of the Ministry.

"This is commendable because today Malawi has joined the Africa Continental Free Trade that needs communication. We are also a member of World Trade Organisation therefore China has come in as a true friend to put us on the map to be able to transact business easily," said Mussa.

Some of the ICT equipment and office furniture include: desktop computers, laptops, UPSs, Cameras, Digital Video and Conferencing systems, Air Conditioners, Television, Cabinets, Tables and Chairs.