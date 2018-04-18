Malawi: Genet Gives Out 30 Bicycles to Assist Girl Child Protection in Dowa

Lilongwe — Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) has donated 30 bicycles to child protection groups in Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa district to assist in its ongoing girl child protection programs.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency Mana on Friday after giving out the support at Kayembe Primary school, GENET Programs Officer, Twambilile Kayuni said their organization thought of of providing the support as one way of easing transportation challenges among girl child protection groups in the area.

"As GENET, we thought it critical to ease the challenge of transport among our village child protection groups so that when any violence has happened to a child they should be able to rush to the scene and take action," said Kayuni.

She added that the bicycles have been given to all schools in the area, human rights defenders, mother groups, Area Development Committees (ADCs) and chiefs in order to assist in their child protection duties in a more coordinated manner.

Kayuni further said previously GENET donated 15 bicycles to the same area noting that the additional 30 bicycles have now increased the number to 45.

GENET also donated at the same function, a sewing machine to Kayembe based local tailor, Sandrex Twaya, who has been helping students by sewing their school uniforms for free.

Kayuni disclosed that there were also a number of items her organization had donated to the area earlier on such as full netball and football uniforms and 25 balls to schools around Traditional Authority Kayembe to be used in tournaments which the organization introduced in the schools.

She then pledged to donate sewing machines to mother groups to help them sew sanitary pads for girls in the area, noting that most girls would fail to go to school when they were going through their menstruation period.

Speaking at the same function Group Village Headwoman Siwinda under Traditional Authority Kayembe, said through GENET in conjunction with their partners, cases of sexual and gender based violence and other related cases have reduced.

"In my area many girls were being forced to marry but now with the coming of GENET through COMIC relief and OXFAM Malawi things have changed and as of now many girls have gone back to school," said GVH Siwinda.

GENET is being fully funded by COMIC Relief through OXFAM Malawi as a lead partner.