17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament to Hear Statement By Foreign Minister Wednesday

Khartoum — The National Assembly will listen in sitting Wednesday to response of the Foreign Minister to a question about Halayeb, its status and the state official stance, raised by the member , Issa Mustafa Mohamed from National Liberation and Justice Party.

The Assembly will also hear in the same sitting a statement by Foreign Minister about developments of external policy.

Afterwards the Parliament will hear a report about a bill on establishment of Joint High Committee between Government of Sudan and Morocco to be presented by the Assembly's Committee for External Relations and International Cooperation.

