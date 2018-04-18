Sudan: Forum of Ministers of Information and Directors of Broadcasting and TV Corporations Starts in Port-Sudan

Port-Sudan — The third session of the Forum of Ministers of Information and Directors of Broadcasting and TV Corporations began Tuesday in Port-Sudan, the Red Sea State.

Addressing the opening sitting of the forum at Al-Salam Hall, the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, has affirmed the state concern with the media and information due to their role in boosting the national unity, the social fabric cohesion, formulation of the patriotic conscience.

He affirmed importance of the forum in reviewing and solving the information issues through specialized working papers.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Information, Yasser Yousif, said that the forum aims for drawing up an overall image of the media and coming out with constructive recommendations to serve the media.

He appreciated the Presidency concern with the forum and its pledge to adopt its outcome.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Social Affairs, Culture and Information in the Red Sea State, Dr. Fatima Mustafa Al-Khalifa, said that the forum aims achieve constructive institutional, administrative and technical construction of the media sector toward creating a distinguished information message that copes with the requirements of the stage.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Ambassador Yasser Khidir, has considered the forum an important mechanism for solving the information issues, enhancing the programs relating to revival of patriotism, disseminating the lofty values, protecting the public opinion and orienting it for the renaissance of Sudan.

The sittings of the forum will last for two days.