17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Forum of Ministers of Information and Directors of Broadcasting and TV Corporations Starts in Port-Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Port-Sudan — The third session of the Forum of Ministers of Information and Directors of Broadcasting and TV Corporations began Tuesday in Port-Sudan, the Red Sea State.

Addressing the opening sitting of the forum at Al-Salam Hall, the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, has affirmed the state concern with the media and information due to their role in boosting the national unity, the social fabric cohesion, formulation of the patriotic conscience.

He affirmed importance of the forum in reviewing and solving the information issues through specialized working papers.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Information, Yasser Yousif, said that the forum aims for drawing up an overall image of the media and coming out with constructive recommendations to serve the media.

He appreciated the Presidency concern with the forum and its pledge to adopt its outcome.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Social Affairs, Culture and Information in the Red Sea State, Dr. Fatima Mustafa Al-Khalifa, said that the forum aims achieve constructive institutional, administrative and technical construction of the media sector toward creating a distinguished information message that copes with the requirements of the stage.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Ambassador Yasser Khidir, has considered the forum an important mechanism for solving the information issues, enhancing the programs relating to revival of patriotism, disseminating the lofty values, protecting the public opinion and orienting it for the renaissance of Sudan.

The sittings of the forum will last for two days.

Sudan

Minister of Presidency Expresses Govt Appreciation Over Italy Support

Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdallah Fadul expressed the Government appreciation to support… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.