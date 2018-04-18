17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chairperson of UN Committee On Resolution 1591 Acknowledges Improvement of Security Situation in North Darfur

Al-Fasher — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif, Tuesday received in Al-Fasher city the visiting UN delegation on the committee on the resolution 1591 and the experts committee of ambassadors and diplomats and informed them on the security and humanitarian situation in the state.

In his briefing to the delegation, the Wali said that the state has fully recovered from war and fighting thanks to the continuous efforts exerted by the different security authorities.

He referred to success of the arms' collection campaign which was launched by all the regular and security organs.

The Wali (governor) has reviewed in his briefing the action plan which has been prepared by his government for enhancing the security and stability, removing the impacts of war and supporting the societal reconciliations in the coming stage.

He also referred to the efforts of his government for establishing development projects, roads, hospitals and agricultural rehabilitation projects.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the UN delegation has acknowledged improvement of the situation in North Darfur State, explaining that the mission of her committee included following up the security and humanitarian issues, the level of the humanitarian aid being delivered to the displaced people and issues of voluntary repatriation in the state.

