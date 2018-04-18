17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Participates in WB-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, General, Dr. Mohammed Osman Al-Rikabbi will lead Sudan's delegations to the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to be held, in Washington during, April 20-22.

The minister has described the meetings as the international economic gathering that will be attended by Sudan's delegation which includes the Governor of the Bank of Sudan.

He underlined that will hold intensive talks with the WB and IMF officials concerning Sudan issues, top of which, Sudan foreign debts.

Sudan

Minister of Presidency Expresses Govt Appreciation Over Italy Support

Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdallah Fadul expressed the Government appreciation to support… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.