Sudan Participates in WB-IMF Spring Meetings in Washington

Khartoum — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, General, Dr. Mohammed Osman Al-Rikabbi will lead Sudan's delegations to the Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scheduled to be held, in Washington during, April 20-22.

The minister has described the meetings as the international economic gathering that will be attended by Sudan's delegation which includes the Governor of the Bank of Sudan.

He underlined that will hold intensive talks with the WB and IMF officials concerning Sudan issues, top of which, Sudan foreign debts.